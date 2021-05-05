Sydney has found a new local case of coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Sydney is Australia's largest population city in Australia's largest population state of New South Wales. 

NSW Health has notified on a fresh COVID-19 case. says that:
  • Urgent investigations into the source of the infection and contact tracing are underway
More:
  • case is a male in his 50s
  • lives in southeastern Sydney
  • believed to have been infectious since April 30

This should not be too much a cause for concern for a local shut down. NSW's Premier is one of the saner of the state premiers and will not shut down the city on this. Keep an eye out for more cases, that might change the situation of course. 

Sydney is Australia's largest population city in Australia's largest population state of New South Wales. 
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose