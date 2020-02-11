T-Mobile wins court approval for Sprint take over

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Judge approves the deal

  • T mobile points court approval for Sprint take over. The deal was thought to be in question as a result of consumers suit claiming prices would increase
  • T-Mobile judge says he lacks grounds are competitive effects
Both T-Mobile and Sprint shares are moving higher in early trading after the news.

The futures markets in the US are implying a higher stock prices once again:
  • Dow is up 122 points now
  • S&P is up 12 points
  • NASDAQ is up 43 points
 ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose