T-Mobile wins court approval for Sprint take over
Judge approves the deal
- T mobile points court approval for Sprint take over. The deal was thought to be in question as a result of consumers suit claiming prices would increase
- T-Mobile judge says he lacks grounds are competitive effects
Both T-Mobile and Sprint shares are moving higher in early trading after the news.
The futures markets in the US are implying a higher stock prices once again:
- Dow is up 122 points now
- S&P is up 12 points
- NASDAQ is up 43 points