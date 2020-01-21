Taiwan confirms first case of new coronavirus infection

The Taiwanese government makes an announcement

I'm trying to dig for more details on the news but





Chinese state media had earlier confirmed 291 reported cases of the new coronavirus, with international cases being reported in Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.





That said, most of the reported cases overseas are persons who came from Wuhan or have recently traveled to Wuhan. I'm wondering if that is a similar case for Taiwan here.





Update: Yup, the Taiwanese government confirms that the case is related to a woman in her 50s that had been to Wuhan recently.





headlines such as this will no doubt help to fuel the softer risk mood in trading today, and perhaps even this week ahead of the hectic travel period during the Chinese New Year holidays.