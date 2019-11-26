Taiwan could be another factor in the trade war

US Senator Ted Cruz could stoke tensions





Taiwan is going to be a headache for US-China relations.



We're still calling it a 'trade war' but the conflagration of Hong Kong, the South China Sea and Taiwan make it clear this is a broader rivalry.





Last week Henry Kissinger said the duo are in the "foothills of a Cold War."





The Global Times today writes that Senator Ted Cruz is planning to proposal a bill called "Taiwan Symbols of Sovereignty Act" that would roll back some the largely-symbolic efforts that were made 40 years ago to appease China relating to Taiwan.





Examples include banning Taiwan officials from visiting US government agencies, and prohibiting the island's exchange students at West Point from wearing the uniform of their own military.





At some point I can certainly envision a Cuban-missile crisis style conflict between China and the US relating to the island. Neither side is anywhere close to backing down.









