Taiwan reports first locally transmitted coronavirus case since April

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Taiwan has been one of the bright spots in the fight against the virus

The response from Taiwan in dealing with the first wave across the globe back in Q1 was astounding, so the news here is a minor setback (hopefully it will stay that way) after a promising streak over the past eight months or so.

This is first locally transmitted case in Taiwan since 12 April, according to an official from its Centers for Disease Control.

