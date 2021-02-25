Taiwan to open its border to non-residents from March 1

Taiwan has been a global leader in combatting the spread of COVID-19.

The health minister Chen Shih-chung has now announced a relaxation in border restrictions: Foreigners without residency will be allowed to enter Taiwan beginning March 1

Many Asian countries went into the pandemic with a log of experience in dealing with respiratory viruses such as SARS and knew the steps to take, and quickly. They also have little patience with morons letting culture wars blind them to scientific facts.





Check out the scale of cases on the left axis of this graph.















