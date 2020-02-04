Taiwan to restrict entry of foreigners with recent travel history to China

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The restriction will go into place on 7 February

The government just made an announcement on the decision and says that it will prohibit foreigners from entering Taiwan who have been in China during the last 14 days. In effect, it is pretty much similar to what Singapore announced last week here (US also the same).
ForexLive

