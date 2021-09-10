Taro Kono reportedly has informed Japan PM Suga on his intention to run in LDP leadership race

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters with the headline

Japan vaccine minister, Taro Kono, is one of the favourites to replace Suga as prime minister and this was already expected as per reports yesterday here.

