TD Ameritrade restricts GME and AMC trading "in the interest of mitigating risk for our company and clients"

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

That's not a move you see often

I tend to think that brokers have some responsibility in restricting trades in certain assets but I wonder where they were when they were allowing clients to buy USD when it was trading 30% above NAV?
USO was so obviously mispriced that it was highly irresponsible for brokers to allow clients to buy it and they did nothing -- something a ranted about at the time. You have to wonder if it's retail clients their interested in protecting, or investment banking clients.


