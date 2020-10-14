TD on Brexit trade deal talks, says the chance of no deal has fallen to 20-25% (GBP to rise)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Update from TD on their view of the Brexit trade talks:

  • Say the probability of a no deal result has dropped, now around 20%-25% (down from 40%)
  • The bank does not rule out a 'no deal' but say such a result would be an 'accident'
The implications for GBP:
  • Cable should finish 2021 at 1.35
  • should naturally benefit as the final uncertainties are lifted
  • but there are limits, because the market will eventually turn its attention to some of the other difficulties the UK economy now faces
