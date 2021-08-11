TD says gold to remain under pressure in the months ahead

We had outsized volatility in gold back on Monday this week.

The early move was a sharp move lower and then for the balance of the session a retrace (not all the way) back up. 

Since Monday gold has hashed around largely sideways:

A snippet comment from TD commodities analysis, seeing an ongoing rise in real yields and increasing expectations of a Federal Reserve tapering:
  • Gold will be under pressure in the next couple of months
  • The market's expectation is that economic data will continue to recover in a very firm clip reminiscent of the employment data, but Delta variant concerns could certainly prevent the Fed from wanting to taper sooner rather than later

