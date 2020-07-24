TD see a range trade ahead of oil - WTI $38 to $42
An update on oil, TD looking for a range ahead and then a move higher to $440 for WTI
Analysts highlighting:
- OPEC+ committing to increase supply to match growing demand
- demand slumping likely to the spread of COVID in part of the US and higher inventories
- US production not showing additional reductions yet
And then, ahead:
- the rate of demand growth likely improving in the US in the coming weeks, now that authorities have started to seriously encourage measures such as the use of masks to limit COVID spread