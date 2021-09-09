TD see further range trading ahead for EUR/USD
A brief snippet from TD's response to the European Central Bank and where to for EUR/USD:
- The ECB delivered pretty much as expected in terms of policy settings and forecast tweaks. They went at length to avoid sending an overtly hawkish message, but the policy settings have notched up a gear nonetheless
- For now, EUR/USD is likely to hold the 1.17 to 1.20 range; we prefer to buy dips towards the lower end and we think we break 1.20 through the autumn
- Our other tools show that the EUR trades at a modest discount, and we like scaling into EUR longs ahead of this month's German election
