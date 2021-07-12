TD see OPEC reaching an agreement and oil dropping to US$70 (but it'll take 12 months ...)

Wow ... TD see oil lower but not for quite some time.

A material rally or decline is unlikely until the market hears details on how the OPEC+ group settles the request from the UAE to increase its production base. If the producer group limits monthly supply increases to the previously discussed 400k b/d per month through December, we project that WTI may well challenge $80/b some time during Q3-2021, despite COVID-19 Delta variant risks.

It is unlikely that the end to sanctions against Iran will result in an outsized change in supply-demand conditions through much of that period. However, if no OPEC+ plus deal is made and all members produce to capacity, there will be a very large surplus and prices may see a very sharp declines.

After current uncertainties and a period of elevated prices, we believe that OPEC+ will come to an accord which will continue to see supply match demand growth, with WTI prices then trending back to near $70/b over the next twelve months.

TD Securities with that note.





Meanwhile, oil analyst Vanda Insights also see an accord between the Saudis and the UAEbeing reached ... but

the broader bullish narrative remains intact.

Citing:

US oil stockpiles continue to decline rapidly

UAE oil producer ADNOC ... declining requests for additional barrels

US shale activity remains in feeble recovery mode

Saudi Arabia is anxious to ensure that the tapering of cuts by the alliance remains slow and measured through 2022



