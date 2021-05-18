TD see the market's "wall of worry" surging in coming weeks

TD outlook on equities in the weeks to come, this via eFX

Inflation surprises sit at cyclical highs against a backdrop of underpriced volatility and a pause in our high-frequency global mobility data.

Plus, there's a clear division on how market participants think the Fed should (and will) respond to inflation"

We expect the Fed to lean through the spike,

though others think they need to get on with tapering and will hike sooner than expected.

These uncertainties reveal a market that's unlikely to remain complacent for much longer, resulting in another test of the Fed pricing. Geopolitical flareups are also on the rise"











"We see the market's wall of worry rising a bit higher in the weeks ahead.