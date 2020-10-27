TD trade of the week: Buy AUD/CAD ahead of the Bank of Canada

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

TD on the commodity currency trade

TD on the commodity currency trade
TD  recommends buying AUD/CAD with a target of 0.9520 and a stop at 0.9230 in its weekly FX pick.

"We think CAD might have some ground to give up on the non-trivial risk of a yield-curve control adoption. At the very least, we expect the BOC to reiterate a cautious tone. We like the risk/reward of an AUD/CAD long as our trade of the week as the Australian dollar tracks slightly cheaper on our dashboard."

The Bank of Canada decision is Wednesday at 1400 GMT.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose