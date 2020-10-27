TD trade of the week: Buy AUD/CAD ahead of the Bank of Canada

TD on the commodity currency trade





TD recommends buying AUD/CAD with a target of 0.9520 and a stop at 0.9230 in its weekly FX pick.





"We think CAD might have some ground to give up on the non-trivial risk of a yield-curve control adoption. At the very least, we expect the BOC to reiterate a cautious tone. We like the risk/reward of an AUD/CAD long as our trade of the week as the Australian dollar tracks slightly cheaper on our dashboard."





The Bank of Canada decision is Wednesday at 1400 GMT.







