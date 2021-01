Canadian bank with a Canadian dollar trade idea





Consider buying USD/CAD this week, advises TD Research in its weekly FX pick.





They recommend buying at current levels (1.2763) with a target of 1.3000 and a stop at 1.2625.





"Dovish BOC risks fit into our framework that CAD and other risks assets have overpriced the still-evolving growth narrative... The implication is another retest around 1.30," they note.