TD trade of the week: Sell AUD/CAD

A trade idea from TD Research





Currency traders should consider selling AUD/CAD, advises TD Research in its weekly FX pick.

TD recommends being short AUD/CAD with a target at 0.9330, and a stop at 0.9730. TD also runs a structural short AUD/CAD position targeting a move towards 0.8800.

"We note that AUDCAD failed to achieve a move to 0.97 in recent days, suggesting a double-top may now be in place just below that mark. At the same time, our dashboard shows long positioning in AUD is considerably more stretched than that in CAD. When we look at our valuation frameworks, the opposite is actually the case. If we are correct that this week's BoC meeting is largely a placeholder, we think the CAD should outperform its dollar bloc peers," TD notes.

