TD trade of the week: Sell AUD/CAD
A trade idea from TD Research
Currency traders should consider selling AUD/CAD, advises TD Research in its weekly FX pick.
TD recommends being short AUD/CAD with a target at 0.9330, and a stop at 0.9730. TD also runs a structural short AUD/CAD position targeting a move towards 0.8800.
"We note that AUDCAD failed to achieve a move to 0.97 in recent days,
suggesting a double-top may now be in place just below that mark. At
the same time, our dashboard shows long positioning in AUD is
considerably more stretched than that in CAD. When we look at our
valuation frameworks, the opposite is actually the case. If we are
correct that this week's BoC meeting is largely a placeholder, we think
the CAD should outperform its dollar bloc peers," TD notes.