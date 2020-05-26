TD trade of the week: Buy CHF/JPY

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Trade idea from TD Securities

The weekly FX pick from TD Securities is to buy CHF/JPY at spt with a target of 113.25 and a stop at 109.75.

"This week brings the month-end, which should shape the action. Our month-end rebalancing model is bullish CHF and bearish AUD, JPY and EUR," they note. "Given the scope for rebalancing flows and other short-term signals, we buy CHF/JPY as our Trade of the Week."

Citi is also out with a note saying its model shows USD weakness into month-end.

