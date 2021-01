Weekly trade idea from TD Securities





Is it time to sell EUR/USD?





TD recommends selling the pair with a target of 1.20 and a stop at 1.2425. Spot is at 1.2301.





"A bearish engulfing candle pattern last week and daily uptrend supports from Nov and Dec low are key focal points that could open up 1.2000/50," TD notes.





"We are more focused on the downside given the event risks, for now... we like the risk/reward of targeting 1.20 in our trade of the week."