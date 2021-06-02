TD trade of the week: Sell GBP/AUD

GBP/AUD is trading at 1.8288





TD Research suggests selling the pound against the Aussie in its weekly FX pick.



They recommend selling GBP/AUD with a target of 1.8060 and a stop at 1.8560.





They noted they are tactically bullish on AUD and NZD and that AUD has a "significant discount on our valuation metrics."





"With AUD/USD firmly anchored within a tight trading range, we think it may be better to look to certain crosses. Here, we see scope for GBP/AUD downside in the days ahead."





