TD trade of the week: Sell GBP/USD
TD says to sell cable
Currency investors should consider selling GBP/USD, advises TD Research in its weekly FX pick.
TD recommends being short GBP/USD targeting a move towards 1.31, with a stop at 1.36.
"While the European COVID infection curve appears to have peaked,
European mobility has collapsed faster than any other region in the
world recently. That's likely to sideline EUR again soon. This week we
fade the Brexit optimism, selling GBPUSD as our TOTW," TD notes.