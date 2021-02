Turnaround for cable?





TD suggests selling GBP/USD this week in its trade of the week. They recommend selling with a target of 1.3725 and a stop at 1.4205 (spot at 1.4048).





"We implement this short GBP/USD trade as our FX trade of the week, leveraging expectations of a disappointment with this week's unlocking announcement."





GBP has been the best-performing G10 currency this year.