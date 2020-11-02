TD trade of the week: Sell USD/JPY

TD is worried about the virus and the election





TD recommends selling USD/JPY with a target of 103.00 and a stop at 106.00. Spot is at 104.85 today, up 15 pips.





"Mobility has slowed in the US and Asian but not at the European pace in the past two weeks. Our mapping of the global mobility data shows the USD trading at a 2.15% discount, which becomes problematic if election uncertainty mounts," TD notes.





"As a result, we sell USD/JPY as our Trade of the Week, anticipating more election tricks than treats."



