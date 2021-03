Trade idea from TD





USD/JPY is trading up 12 pips to 109.15 today. TD Research suggests it's a good time to sell. They target 107.00 and put a stop at 110.70.





"Softer data could offset the Fed, especially if the BOJ injects more two-sided risks," they note.







Credit Agricole is also highlighting downside risks in this pair.





For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.