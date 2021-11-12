TD with 4 reasons for gold to head higher - forecasts

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

TD comments on the break higher for gold:

  • The breakout has driven the China Smart Money group of funds to add a significant amount of new length in SHFE gold. Considering that Shanghai gold net length remains near multi-year lows, a change in sentiment, potentially driven by the technical breakout, could attract a significant amount of buying interest from this cohort
  • With US real yields plummeting, the tides could sway the persistent waves of ETF sellers to add length
  • Gold prices need only close north of $1,860/oz to catalyze further CTA long acquisitions, which should cement a more supportive trend
  • ...our ... framework, which stress-tests 75 technical indicators to identify the critical threshold for a change in trend, suggests that with gold prices north of $1,845/oz, an uptrend in gold should form by March 2022
