Tech earnings disappointment weigh on sentiment towards the end of the week

Apple and Amazon buck the strong trend

This was mentioned by Eamonn overnight here , and that is seeing Nasdaq futures down 0.6% on the day currently. S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% while Dow futures are down slightly by 0.1% as risk sentiment keeps more tepid and subdued for now.





Adding to that is ongoing fears surrounding inflation though the ECB did try and play it cool once again yesterday. But more hawkish shifts by other major central banks won't make things easy going into year-end surely.





As we look towards the weekend, be wary of month-end flows later today as well. For stocks, it has been a relatively solid October trading month with the S&P 500 index posting gains of nearly 7% before heading into the final trading day later.