Nasdaq futures up 1.4%





The relatively calm mood in Treasuries, with 10-year yields seen down 1 bps to 1.507% is helping to keep tech stocks more upbeat after failing to join in on the risk-on party yesterday (Nasdaq closed near flat levels as the Dow gained 1.5%).





But much like what we saw on Tuesday, the market can easily turn that greed switch back on and we're seeing glimpses of that already in early European trading.