Tech giants in the EU crosshairs

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Could face fines as high as 10% of annual revenue

This story did the rounds last week but it's back today. The EU is circulating a document that says tech firms deemed gatekeepers can't favor their own services and could face fines as large as 10% of revenue.

Along with bi-partisan attacks from Congress along anti-trust lines, you'd think tech stocks would be a bit more cautions but it looks like another all-time high today. To be fair, it's mostly 'smaller' tech companies that have been running -- the FAANG stocks have been flattish for awhile.

