Not quite a good look for risk to start European morning trade





The market may have averted an extended selloff on Friday but that looks more and more like a temporary reprieve, if anything else. It looks like Nasdaq dip buyers will be facing yet another key test of their resolve later in the day:









That is putting added pressure on US futures in general, with S&P 500 futures now down 0.9% and Dow and Russell 2000 futures also easing lower.