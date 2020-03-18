Telegraph: London braces for lockdown as government prepare emergency bill
London's Daily TelegraphThe London Daily Telegraph is reporting that sources close to the mayor's office, says shutdown of the capital expected in coming days. It adds that government will be able to close premises. There is alarm that Boris Johnson's call for people to avoid pubs and restaurants and to work at home is being ignored in the large numbers
Legislation in the coronavirus bill:
- would give the government emergency powers to close premises and
- restrict or prohibit events and gatherings that includes restricting transport networks
New York City Mayor is talking about shuttering the city.