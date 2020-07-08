Tennessee coronavirus cases rise 2472 in largest one-day rise - RTRS

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Reuters tally of Tennessee cases

Cases in the state of about 7m people have now rising to 55,986.

There was a slight downtick in equities on this but they've been on a run in the past 15 minutes.

California and Texas cases are still due today and could be market moving.

