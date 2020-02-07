Tepid dollar response from a torrid jobs report

Dollar pops then drops





The US dollar rose on strong jobs gains but gave it back on mediocre wage growth and some repositioning after a strong week for the currency.





The 225K jobs in January was the best in two months and easily beat the economist consensus but the survey was before coronavirus hit and the dollar has been especially strong this week. The underlying tone in markets is less-optimistic today and dollar bulls quickly retreated.







In addition, wage growth of 0.2% m/m was softer than the +0.3% reading expected.





USD/JPY rose to 110.02 moments after the release but has fallen back to 109.79 as the figure continues to offer tough resistance.





You shudder to think what might have happened to the dollar if the data had been soft.





The chart many USD/JPY traders are watching is the 10-year Treasury yield. It failed to get back above the December lows yesterday even with better risk sentiment and then finished the day near the lows. Today yields have fallen 3-5 bps across the curve.



