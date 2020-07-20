Teranet/National Bank HPI rise 0.7% vs 1.1% last month

Teranet/National Bankh home price index for June 2020









month-to-month home price index up 0.7% vs. 1.1% last month



year on year home price index up 5.9% vs. 6.0 last month



The home price index total 238.19 vs. 236.55

the largest gain was in Halifax with a gain of 2.7%.



Edmonton saw a decline of -0.7%



Montréal increase 1.4%, 10.3% year on year



Toronto 0.8%, 9.1% year on year



Québec city 0.5%, 0.0% year on year



Vancouver 0.2%, 1.1% year on year



Victoria 0.8%, 2.1% year on year



Winnipeg 1.8%, 5.1% year on year

