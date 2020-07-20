Teranet/National Bank HPI rise 0.7% vs 1.1% last month

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Teranet/National Bankh home price index for June 2020


Teranet/National Bankh home price index for June 2020
The Teranet/National Bank on price index for June 2020 showed:
  • month-to-month home price index up 0.7% vs. 1.1% last month
  • year on year home price index up 5.9% vs. 6.0 last month
  • The home price index total 238.19 vs. 236.55
  • the largest gain was in Halifax with a gain of 2.7%.
  • Edmonton saw a decline of -0.7%
  • Montréal increase 1.4%, 10.3% year on year
  • Toronto 0.8%, 9.1% year on year
  • Québec city 0.5%, 0.0% year on year
  • Vancouver 0.2%, 1.1% year on year
  • Victoria 0.8%, 2.1% year on year
  • Winnipeg 1.8%, 5.1% year on year
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose