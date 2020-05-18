Terrible update, the United States coronavirus death toll has exceeded 90,000

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Mass deaths in the US from the mishandling of the COVID-19 spread. 

  • The 90,000 number was surpassed Sunday - John Hopkins data now updating though. 
At the rate of climb for the death toll it'll be above the six figure mark in a week or so and hitting the lower bound of the White House estimate back at the end of March when the administration began to realise the scale of their miscalculation and to take the outbreak more seriously:

