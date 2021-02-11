Tesla adds volatility to their balance sheet

When Tesla announced a $1.5 billion investment into Bitcoin it has also added a fresh layer of risk into its balance sheet. The recent volatility of Bitcoin underscores that element of risk. Bloomberg had an interesting piece on Tesla's latest move stating that Bitcoin will need to surge to $500,0000 a piece to return what the S&P500 has over the last 10 years.This is showing a CAGR (compound annual growth rate of around 14%). The assumption was that Tesla invested in Bitcoin at January's average price of £34,672.

This means that Bitcoin needs to reach $100,000 over the next 20 years for it to beat Tesla's own return on equity which, according to Bloomberg is 5.36%. So, Tesla has tied up a new level of risk for its income statements and balance sheets in this latest move, for better or for worse. Tesla also joins the line of another high profile validation of Bitcoin. Mastercard has also announced that they will allow merchants to receive crypto payments this year.