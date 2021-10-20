Tesla earnings after the close

IBM to also release

Tesla earnings will be released after the close. The stock is currently trading at around $866 that's up around two dollars or 0.23%. The year-to-date gain is up around 22.74% in what has been a pretty wild ride for the year.  The P/E ratio is around 130 which is insane for a car manufacturing. Tesla's value is more than all the other auto manufacturers combined

The low for the year reached $379.11.  The 52 week high comes in at $900. The record close comes in at $883.09.

  • the company is expected to earn $1.58 per share
  • revenues are expected at $13.62 billion. That compares to $8.8 billion in the third quarter last year
  • Profits are expected to come in at around $1.3 billion versus $331 million a year earlier
  • Deliveries in the quarter came in at 241,300 up 73% from a year earlier. The gains in sales were attributed to an uptick in vehicle sales in China.
  • Analysts expect deliveries to climb in the current quarter to 266,000
Projected earnings for the next quarter are expected at $1.79 with revenues expected at $15.11 billion.

Also after the close, IBM is expected to announce earnings of $2.50 on revenues of $17.77 billion

Looking ahead to Thursday, Intel, Chipotle, AT&T and American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are scheduled to release.

Thursday, October 21
  • American Airlines
  • AutoNation
  • Southwest Airlines
  • AT&T
  • Whirlpool
  • Celanese
  • Intel
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill
  • Nucor
  • Dow Inc.
  • Freeport McMoran
  • Crocs
  • Snap
  • Matel
Friday, October 22
  • American Express
  • Honeywell international
  • Schlumberger 

