Tesla earnings after the close

The low for the year reached $379.11. The 52 week high comes in at $900. The record close comes in at $883.09.

the company is expected to earn $1.58 per share

revenues are expected at $13.62 billion. That compares to $8.8 billion in the third quarter last year

Profits are expected to come in at around $1.3 billion versus $331 million a year earlier

Deliveries in the quarter came in at 241,300 up 73% from a year earlier. The gains in sales were attributed to an uptick in vehicle sales in China.

Analysts expect deliveries to climb in the current quarter to 266,000

Projected earnings for the next quarter are expected at $1.79 with revenues expected at $15.11 billion.





Also after the close, IBM is expected to announce earnings of $2.50 on revenues of $17.77 billion





Looking ahead to Thursday, Intel, Chipotle, AT&T and American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are scheduled to release.



