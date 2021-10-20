Tesla earnings after the close
IBM to also releaseTesla earnings will be released after the close. The stock is currently trading at around $866 that's up around two dollars or 0.23%. The year-to-date gain is up around 22.74% in what has been a pretty wild ride for the year. The P/E ratio is around 130 which is insane for a car manufacturing. Tesla's value is more than all the other auto manufacturers combined
The low for the year reached $379.11. The 52 week high comes in at $900. The record close comes in at $883.09.
- the company is expected to earn $1.58 per share
- revenues are expected at $13.62 billion. That compares to $8.8 billion in the third quarter last year
- Profits are expected to come in at around $1.3 billion versus $331 million a year earlier
- Deliveries in the quarter came in at 241,300 up 73% from a year earlier. The gains in sales were attributed to an uptick in vehicle sales in China.
- Analysts expect deliveries to climb in the current quarter to 266,000
Projected earnings for the next quarter are expected at $1.79 with revenues expected at $15.11 billion.
Also after the close, IBM is expected to announce earnings of $2.50 on revenues of $17.77 billion
Looking ahead to Thursday, Intel, Chipotle, AT&T and American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are scheduled to release.
Thursday, October 21
- American Airlines
- AutoNation
- Southwest Airlines
- AT&T
- Whirlpool
- Celanese
- Intel
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Nucor
- Dow Inc.
- Freeport McMoran
- Crocs
- Snap
- Matel
- American Express
- Honeywell international
- Schlumberger