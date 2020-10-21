Tesla earnings better-than-expected

Earnings come in at $0.76 vs. estimate of $0.57

Tesla earnings are coming out better-than-expected with EPS at $0.76 vs. estimates of $0.57.



Revenues $8.77 billion vs. estimate $8.36 billion



3rd quarter free cash flow $1.4 billion vs. $418 million quarter on quarter

The stock is trading up 3.3% at $437







Whirlpool also smashed earnings estimates on both the top and bottom lines and reinstated 2020 guidance





