Tesla earnings better-than-expected
Earnings come in at $0.76 vs. estimate of $0.57
Tesla earnings are coming out better-than-expected with EPS at $0.76 vs. estimates of $0.57.
- Revenues $8.77 billion vs. estimate $8.36 billion
- 3rd quarter free cash flow $1.4 billion vs. $418 million quarter on quarter
The stock is trading up 3.3% at $437
Whirlpool also smashed earnings estimates on both the top and bottom lines and reinstated 2020 guidance
- Revenues $5.29 billion vs. $4.76 billion estimate
- earnings per share come in at $6.91 vs. $4.20 estimate. Dividend was up
- reinstated 2020 guidance expected $17.50 to $18 EPS vs. $13.50 estimate
- increased dividend to a $1.25
Whirlpool shares are up 9% in after-hours trading