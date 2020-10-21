Tesla earnings better-than-expected

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Earnings come in at $0.76 vs. estimate of $0.57

Tesla earnings are coming out better-than-expected with EPS at $0.76 vs. estimates of $0.57.
  • Revenues $8.77 billion vs. estimate $8.36 billion
  • 3rd quarter free cash flow $1.4 billion vs. $418 million quarter on quarter
The stock is trading up 3.3% at $437

Whirlpool also smashed earnings estimates on both the top and bottom lines and reinstated 2020 guidance

  • Revenues $5.29 billion vs. $4.76 billion estimate
  • earnings per share come in at $6.91 vs. $4.20 estimate. Dividend was up
  • reinstated 2020 guidance  expected $17.50 to $18 EPS vs. $13.50 estimate
  • increased dividend to a $1.25
Whirlpool shares are up 9% in after-hours trading



