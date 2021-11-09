Tesla shares fall through $1100, broad equities slip

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Keep an eye on Tesla

Tesla failed to close the opening gap yesterday and now the momentum has turned lower, pulling down broader tech with it. The catalyst was the weekend tweet poll from Elon Musk, suggesting he will sell 10% of his shares in the electric carmaker.

TSLA has been a darling of retail investors this year but the valuation is tough to justify.
