Texas coronavirus cases hit a new record high again, +10,791

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

COVID-19 cases in the state keep on breaking records each day, no sign of let up yet 

  • Death toll is up 110 to 3,432 - this is a record single day for deaths.
  • Hospitalisations down 98 to 10,471


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose