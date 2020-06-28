Texas coronavirus cases rise by more than 5,000 for seventh day in a row

Up by more than 5,300 to 148,728 total as of Sunday says the state's health dept.

Case numbers can be subject to the rate of testing of course, and there are plenty of deniers who do dismiss the surging rise in cases as the result of more testing. Hospitalisations, increased ICU admittance, increasing deaths; all these cannot be so glibly dismissed though.





Cases in Texas for the day are up 3.7%, below the 4.2% 7 day average.

Probably due to fewer tests (you see what I did there?).





