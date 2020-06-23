Texas coronavirus cases up 5489 vs 3280 yesterday

The latest data on COVID-19 from Texas

The Houston-area is the centre of the outbreak but cases have been rising in Dallas and Austin as well. Late on Monday the Texas Children's Hospital confirmed it is admitting adult patients to free up hospital beds in Houston.







The governor earlier said cases would rise by more than 5000 today, so this isn't a big surprise. The rate is +4.8%.







They did 48,281 tests so that puts the positivity rate at 11.4%, which is highly worrisome.







Hospitalizations rose 380 in today's report versus 302 in yesterday's report, to a total of 409. That's up 10.3% day-on-day.







The total in Texas is now 120,370 vs 114,881 yesterday with 2220 deaths vs 2192 yesterday (+28).







Here is the trend in Texas daily new cases:





June 16 2622 (a week ago)



June 17 3129

June 18 3516

June 19 3454

June 20 4430

June 21 3866

June 22 3280

June 23 5489 (record)



The data is directly from the source.

