The latest numbers from Texas





Breaks yesterday's record

+4.6% rate vs yesterday +4.8%

New total 125,921 vs prior total 120,370

Total deaths 2249 vs prior total deaths 2220 (+49)



The hospitalization numbers leaked out earlier and were up 7.3%.





Houston is on track to exceed ICU capacity in the day ahead.





What worries me about these numbers are reports that it's taking a week to get a test result back, at least in some parts of the state. That may mean that the spike we've seen recently was happening a week earlier.





These numbers have just been published on the state tracking website.