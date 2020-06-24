Texas coronavirus hospitalizations +7.3%

Rising hospitalizations in Texas

Warning: I can't confirm this number but it's getting a wide airing and it's hitting markets. This number frequently leaks out around this time so I believe it's true but be warned.







I keep hearing that cases don't matter because of testing. Well here are the people in hospital with the virus in Texas. In the past day, it rose to 4389 from 4092, a 7.3% d/d increase.





Yesterday, Houston officials said they could run out of ICU beds in the next two weeks. They are also using the Children's Hospital to treat adults.

