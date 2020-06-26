Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations +7.7% vs +8.0% yesterday

Hospitalizations for coronavirus at 5100 now vs 4739 yesterday



15th straight day of rising hospitalizations

Plenty of people point out that there is still plenty of excess capacity but if you keep adding 360 patients each day, it runs out quickly.





I'm not 100% confident in the source of this but it's from @ransquawk and they've nailed these recently.







A separate report says Harris County, Texas will declare a top-level emergency. Houston is in Harris County.

