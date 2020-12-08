Texas election challenge formally docketed at Supreme Court

A last ditch effort to get vote results overturned

The Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton officially filed a Supreme Court challenge suing four battleground states - Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Those battleground states, decided the presidential election for President-elect Joe Biden.



In the suit, the Atty. Gen. claims that pandemic-era changes to election procedures in those states violated federal law, and asks the U.S. Supreme Court to block the states from voting in the Electoral College. If the Supreme Court agrees, the electoral votes won't be cast for President-elect Biden





Georgia Deputy security state commented that the lawsuits are "false and irresponsible". Meanwhile Michigan's Atty. Gen. said the suit was "a publicity stunt, not a serious legal pleading".

Legal experts are calling the attempt to a long shot or Hail Mary. The president summoned US Atty. Gen Bill Barr has said there is no evidence of widespread fraud. The suit alleges that the changes to election policies, we can the ballot integrity and led to voter fraud.