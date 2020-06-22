Texas governor says virus spreading at unacceptable rate

Vice President also making some concerning comments about coronavirus on youth

The Texas Gov. is on the wires saying that the virus is spreading at an unacceptable pace. Also it is being reported by ABC that Vice Pres. Pence told US governors that younger people are increasingly testing positive, a trend that is worrying experts.





US stocks have given up some of their gains over the last few minutes of trading. The NASDAQ index which is up over 1.06% is currently up 0.77% and just above the high closing price of 10020.35 (trades at 10022.12).









