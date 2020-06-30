Chatter: Texas hospitalizations from coronavirus decline 20%

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Number of hospitalizations continue to rise

This is unconfirmed chatter. There were 5913 cases a day ago and they've fallen to 4739.

That's a tough number to take at face value and you have to wonder if there's a reporting error. These numbers come from scrapers and they've been right but I have to assume there's some kind of caveat here.

Caveat emptor.

