Texas set to report a record of more than 5,000 coronavirus cases today

Comment from the Texas governor, cited by a Texas Tribune reporter

The Texas numbers are usually out around 3:30 pm local time.







Here is the trend in Texas:





June 16 2622

June 17 3129

June 18 3516

June 19 3454

June 20 4430

June 21 3866

June 22 2622



June 23 +5000

Only six countries are reporting more than 5000 cases per day: USA, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, Colombia. Given the trends, the US might hit 40,000 cases per day this week and could break the single-day record of 36,188 today.





Meanwhile, New Jersey's governor is out saying that cases are 'beginning to creep up'.