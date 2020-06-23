Texas set to report a record of more than 5,000 coronavirus cases today

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comment from the Texas governor, cited by a Texas Tribune reporter

The Texas numbers are usually out around 3:30 pm local time.

Here is the trend in Texas:

  • June 16 2622
  • June 17 3129
  • June 18 3516
  • June 19 3454
  • June 20 4430
  • June 21 3866
  • June 22 2622
  • June 23 +5000
Only six countries are reporting more than 5000 cases per day: USA, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, Colombia. Given the trends, the US might hit 40,000 cases per day this week and could break the single-day record of 36,188 today.

Meanwhile, New Jersey's governor is out saying that cases are 'beginning to creep up'.
