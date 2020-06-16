Texas virus cases up 2.9% vs 2.2% seven-day average

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Risk trades dip on the headline

The news from Texas, Arizona and Florida combined today is painting a negative picture. Perhaps more-importantly for traders, the market is reacting strongly to these headlines. That's going to make it tough to get away from the virus narrative. I just can't see any scenario where these numbers quickly reverse.

Update: This headline was originally 4.0% but newswires had it wrong and it's 2.9%. That's whipped around risk trades. 

